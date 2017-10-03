3 Things Black Folks Need To Know About Supreme Court Voting Redistricting Case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday heard oral arguments in the landmark Wisconsin voting redistricting case that could have far-reaching implications in communities of color across the nation.

Here are three things voters of colors need to know about the case:

Wisconsin GOP

1.Wisconsin Republicans in 2011 approved legislation that helped the party redraw voting district lines to help their candidates win elections. As a result, Republicans control most state legislatures after reconfiguring electoral district maps in favor to favor their candidates.

Race

2. The Supreme Court has routinely been called to nullify state electoral maps that have been illegally drawn to suppress the minority vote. But until taking up the Wisconsin case last year, the court has been reluctant to enter the fray when it comes to voting redistricting cases based on partisan politics..

3.Redrawing party lines

It’s no secret that Democrats and Republicans create electoral maps that favor their party. But Democrats and voting rights advocates are hoping that the Supreme Court will address Republican excesses. In Wisconsin, for example, Republicans were able to consolidate their power in 2011, a redistricting year. In 2012, Republicans won close to two-thirds of the state assembly seats, according to NPR.

If the Supreme Court rules against the Wisconsin measure, the decision could help Democrats and voters of color in the voting booth. But the Chicago Tribune reported late Tuesday that the court appeared divided about whether Wisconsin Republicans gave themselves “ an unfair advantage .”

SOURCE: The Washington Post, NPR, Chicago Tribune

SEE ALSO:

White Cop Who Tackled James Blake To Sue Tennis Star

Detroit Lions Owner Tries To Turn Players Into Sam Jackson ‘Django’ Character