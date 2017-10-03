National Taco Day is Tomorrow!

Did you know that tomorrow is National Taco Day? We didn’t either, shouldn’t National Taco Day always fall on a Tuesday? You know Taco Tuesday? Anyway, well if you love tacos, then several places have deals for you. Here are a few:

Taco Bell – Taco Bell will offer a $5 box of tacos that includes “four classic Taco Bell tacos, including a crunchy taco, Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos tacos, Cool Ranch Doritos Locos tacos and a Fiery Doritos Locos tacos.

Tijuana Flats – Get $2 tacos and $2 Mexican drafts Wednesday at participating locations. Many locations of the fast-casual Tex-Mex chain have a Tuesday taco deal called Tijuana Tuesdaze where two tacos, chips and a medium drink are $5.99. Also, all locations have a take-home “Hardly Homemade” taco meal kit for $31.99. Find locations here.

On the Border – Mini tacos are 50 cents each when you dine-in Wednesday at participating locations. The chain also has a 20% off taco catering items through Oct. 8 with promo code Taco17. Learn more here.

Chuy’s – Crispy beef tacos are $1 with any order Wednesday at participating locations and get $1 off Mexican beer. And if you dress up like a taco, you earn a free meal.

Del Taco – New and existing members of Del Taco’s Raving Fan eClub will get a buy one Queso Crunch Taco, get one free coupon to use Wednesday at participating locations. Also for signing up for the rewards program at http://www.deltaco.com/ravingfan, get a coupon for two free grilled chicken tacos.

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill – The chain is celebrating Applebee’s Neighborhood Appreciation Month all October long with $1 margaritas, also known as the Dollarita, at participating locations. Not actual tacos but it will get you in the spirit

California Tortilla – Buy one taco, get one free Wednesday. The Blackened Fish, California Sunset, Korean BBQ and Crunchy BBQ Ranch street tacos are included in this deal and there’s a limit of five free tacos per person. Sign up for the Burrito Elito rewards program here.

El Fenix – Get $4.99 taco plates with two crispy or soft tacos at participating locations of the Texas-based chain with a coupon posted on its website. Print the coupon or show the digital coupon on your smartphone. One coupon is valid for up to 10 people in your party.

Other local taco locations might have deals too. This is just enough to get you started! Happy Taco Wednesday!

