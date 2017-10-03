Entertainment News
#IssaCouple: Common Says Angela Rye Is A ‘Wonderful Woman’

"There's a definite connection with Angela Rye," Common said. "She's a wonderful woman, I'm dating, I'm happy right now, and she's an incredible human being."

After weeks of speculation and multiple rumblings, rapper Common let the cat out of the bag about who has his attention and it’s none other than political pundit and activist, Angela Rye.

During a SIRIUS radio interview with host Bevy Smith, the Black America Again rapper who is usually extremely private about his love life, opened up about his thoughts on dating.

The two sparked interest when they were spotted arm and arm at the 2017 Creative Arts Emmys last month. Rye also furthered speculation when she posted a congratulatory message on Instagram in praise of Common’s win.

Congrats to the two and may they continue to enjoy their new romance!

Photos