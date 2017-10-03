Hillary Clinton Believes Medicare For All Is An Important Possibility

Your browser does not support iframes.

What Happened is the new best-selling novel by former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton that outlines exactly what happened during the 2016 presidential election.

An answer that everyone wants to know. The Tom Joyner Morning show correspondents Shaun King, Jacque Reid, The Rev. Al Sharpton and Roland Martin join a roundtable interviewing Secretary Hillary Clinton.

They talk about health care, voter suppression, campaign momentum and the direction President Trump has taken the country.

Listen above to the entire interview.

