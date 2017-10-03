Morning Minute: Missed Opportunities At The Play Boy Mansion

Your browser does not support iframes.

10/3/17- Lil Kim has some serious regrets about turning down her chance at posing for Play Boy. But Chris says it’s too late because she’s got way too much work done on her body that mechanics are the only ones who want pictures of her!

