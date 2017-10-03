TJMS
Morning Minute: Missed Opportunities At The Play Boy Mansion

10/3/17- Lil Kim has some serious regrets about turning down her chance at posing for Play Boy. But Chris says it’s too late because she’s got way too much work done on her body that mechanics are the only ones who want pictures of her!

This is one man that I thought would live forever. Ugh I'm so broken-hearted that I didn't get to spend more time with him 😞 Hugh believed in my beauty more than myself, he always put me on a pedestal. If you got to know him it was a pleasure and honor. He was such a great wonderful spirit and so much fun! I remember turning down a non-disclosed 7 figure offer from Hugh and till this day I regret it, not because of the money, but because it would have been an honor to be a part of this beautiful mans archive and historic catalog. You never changed up and you were always the same kind loving person. Every time I saw you, even after the fact that we didn't get to make history 2gether, our love for each other always remained the same. I Love You to the heavens Hugh and I will miss you dearly 💔 #riphughhefner

A post shared by Lil' Kim (@lilkimthequeenbee) on

 

