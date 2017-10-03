Ground Turkey Recalled From Publix Stores In NC

If you’ve recently purchased ground turkey from a Publix grocery store, you should be aware of a recent recall. Prestage Foods Inc. in Robeson County is recalling nearly 40,000 pounds of ground turkey, according to ABC11.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says anyone who purchased the ground turkey is urged not to eat it. The meat should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

1.3-lb. White Styrofoam trays with clear plastic film covering packages containing ground turkey labeled “Publix ground turkey breast WITH NATURAL FLAVORINGS” with ink jet printing on the side of trays displaying the first 4 digits of 7268 and 7269.

1.3-lb. White Styrofoam trays with clear plastic film covering packages containing ground turkey labeled “Publix ground turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORINGS” with ink jet labeling on the side of trays displaying the first 4 digits of 7268 and 7269.

1.2-lb. White Styrofoam trays with clear plastic film covering packages containing ground turkey labeled “Fit & Active Fresh Ground Turkey with Natural Flavoring” with ink jet labeling on the side of trays displaying the first 4 digits of 7268 and 7269.

1.0-lb. White Styrofoam trays with clear plastic film covering packages containing ground turkey labeled “Weis Markets Fresh Ground Turkey Breast” with ink jet labeling on the side of trays displaying the first 4 digits of 7268 and 7269.

The products recalled have an establishment number “P-22000” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

38 Photos Of Michelle & Barack Obama’s Undying Love 38 photos Launch gallery 38 Photos Of Michelle & Barack Obama’s Undying Love 1. 38 Pictures Of Barack and Michelle Obama Showing Each Other Love Source:Getty 1 of 38 2. 38 Pictures Of Barack and Michelle Obama Showing Each Other Love Source:Getty 2 of 38 3. 38 Pictures Of Barack and Michelle Obama Showing Each Other Love Source:White House Flickr 3 of 38 4. 38 Pictures Of Barack and Michelle Obama Showing Each Other Love Source:Getty 4 of 38 5. 38 Pictures Of Barack and Michelle Obama Showing Each Other Love Source:Getty 5 of 38 6. 38 Pictures Of Barack and Michelle Obama Showing Each Other Love Source:Getty 6 of 38 7. 38 Pictures Of Barack and Michelle Obama Showing Each Other Love Source:Getty 7 of 38 8. 38 Pictures Of Barack and Michelle Obama Showing Each Other Love Source:Getty 8 of 38 9. 38 Pictures Of Barack and Michelle Obama Showing Each Other Love Source:Getty 9 of 38 10. 38 Pictures Of Barack and Michelle Obama Showing Each Other Love Source:Getty 10 of 38 11. 38 Pictures Of Barack and Michelle Obama Showing Each Other Love Source:Getty 11 of 38 12. 38 Pictures Of Barack and Michelle Obama Showing Each Other Love Source:Getty 12 of 38 13. 38 Pictures Of Barack and Michelle Obama Showing Each Other Love Source:Getty 13 of 38 14. 38 Pictures Of Barack and Michelle Obama Showing Each Other Love Source:Getty 14 of 38 15. 38 Pictures Of Barack and Michelle Obama Showing Each Other Love Source:Getty 15 of 38 16. 38 Pictures Of Barack and Michelle Obama Showing Each Other Love Source:Getty 16 of 38 17. 38 Pictures Of Barack and Michelle Obama Showing Each Other Love Source:Getty 17 of 38 18. 38 Pictures Of Barack and Michelle Obama Showing Each Other Love Source:Getty 18 of 38 19. 38 Pictures Of Barack and Michelle Obama Showing Each Other Love Source:Getty 19 of 38 20. 38 Pictures Of Barack and Michelle Obama Showing Each Other Love Source:Getty 20 of 38 21. 38 Pictures Of Barack and Michelle Obama Showing Each Other Love Source:Getty 21 of 38 22. 38 Pictures Of Barack and Michelle Obama Showing Each Other Love Source:Getty 22 of 38 23. 38 Pictures Of Barack and Michelle Obama Showing Each Other Love Source:Getty 23 of 38 24. 38 Pictures Of Barack and Michelle Obama Showing Each Other Love Source:Getty 24 of 38 25. 38 Pictures Of Barack and Michelle Obama Showing Each Other Love Source:Getty 25 of 38 26. 38 Pictures Of Barack and Michelle Obama Showing Each Other Love Source:White House Flickr 26 of 38 27. 38 Pictures Of Barack and Michelle Obama Showing Each Other Love Source:White House Flickr 27 of 38 28. 38 Pictures Of Barack and Michelle Obama Showing Each Other Love Source:Getty 28 of 38 29. 38 Pictures Of Barack and Michelle Obama Showing Each Other Love Source:Getty 29 of 38 30. 38 Pictures Of Barack and Michelle Obama Showing Each Other Love Source:Getty 30 of 38 31. 38 Pictures Of Barack and Michelle Obama Showing Each Other Love 31 of 38 32. 38 Pictures Of Barack and Michelle Obama Showing Each Other Love 32 of 38 33. 38 Pictures Of Barack and Michelle Obama Showing Each Other Love 33 of 38 34. 38 Pictures Of Barack and Michelle Obama Showing Each Other Love 34 of 38 35. 38 Pictures Of Barack and Michelle Obama Showing Each Other Love Source:Instagram 35 of 38 36. 38 Pictures Of Barack and Michelle Obama Showing Each Other Love Source:Instagram 36 of 38 37. 38 Pictures Of Barack and Michelle Obama Showing Each Other Love Source:Instagram 37 of 38 38. 38 Pictures Of Barack and Michelle Obama Showing Each Other Love Source:Instagram 38 of 38 Skip ad Continue reading 38 Photos Of Michelle & Barack Obama’s Undying Love 38 Photos Of Michelle & Barack Obama’s Undying Love FLOTUS & POTUS are our ultimate relationship goals – here’s why.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark