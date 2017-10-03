National
Ground Turkey Recalled From Publix Stores In NC

Karen Clark
Raw ground beef on cutting board

Source: Jupiterimages / Getty

If you’ve recently purchased ground turkey from a Publix grocery store, you should be aware of a recent recall. Prestage Foods Inc. in Robeson County is recalling nearly 40,000 pounds of ground turkey, according to ABC11.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says anyone who purchased the ground turkey is urged not to eat it. The meat should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

  • 1.3-lb. White Styrofoam trays with clear plastic film covering packages containing ground turkey labeled “Publix ground turkey breast WITH NATURAL FLAVORINGS” with ink jet printing on the side of trays displaying the first 4 digits of 7268 and 7269.

 

  • 1.3-lb. White Styrofoam trays with clear plastic film covering packages containing ground turkey labeled “Publix ground turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORINGS” with ink jet labeling on the side of trays displaying the first 4 digits of 7268 and 7269.

 

  • 1.2-lb. White Styrofoam trays with clear plastic film covering packages containing ground turkey labeled “Fit & Active Fresh Ground Turkey with Natural Flavoring” with ink jet labeling on the side of trays displaying the first 4 digits of 7268 and 7269.

 

  • 1.0-lb. White Styrofoam trays with clear plastic film covering packages containing ground turkey labeled “Weis Markets Fresh Ground Turkey Breast” with ink jet labeling on the side of trays displaying the first 4 digits of 7268 and 7269.

The products recalled have an establishment number “P-22000” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

