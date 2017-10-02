What’s Next For O.J. After Release From Prison

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

What’s Next For O.J. After Release From Prison

Simpson will stay in Nevada for now, as the Goldman family steps up collection efforts.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Fallen football legend O.J. Simpson was whisked away early Sunday morning, under the cover of darkness, upon his release from a Nevada prison. Many predicted that he would be in Florida by now.

ESPN reports that Simpson is still in Nevada, where he spent the last nine years serving a maximum 33-year sentence at Lovelock Correctional Center for a botched sports memorabilia robbery.

The sports network said it obtained a video from a Splash News reporter who spoke with Simpson hours after his parole release. Simpson was reportedly in Amargosa Valley, Nevada during the brief encounter, speaking from the back seat of the white SUV that picked him up from prison.

Simpson, 70, said his freedom has not fully registered in his mind. When asked where he’s headed, Simpson responded: “None of your business,” ESPN reported.

However, Nevada State Parole and Probation Capt. Shawn Arruti told The Associated Press that corrections officials have an approved residential plan for Simpson. He will reside in Nevada—not Florida, which has laws that would protect his assets, USA Today reported.

This news is likely part of the reason that Ron Goldman’s family plans to step up their efforts to collect a civil court’s judgment of $33.5 million from Simpson, CNN reported.

After Simpson was acquitted of murder in the death of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Goldman, a civil court jury found him responsible for their deaths. The attorney representing the Goldman family told CNN that interest on the judgment has increased Simpson’s debt to about $70 million.

Simpson’s attorney told CNN that he empathizes with the Goldmans loss but his clients intends to “be a retiree,” which means the Goldmans cannot touch any of his retirement income from the NFL and the Screen Actor’s Guild.

While serving his sentence, it’s estimated that Simpson accumulated retirement income of $600,000 from the NFL and $5 million from his acting career.

SOURCE:  ESPN, USA Today, CNN

SEE ALSO:

3 Things To Know About O.J. Simpson’s Prison Release

O.J. Simpson Granted Parole

Phylicia Rashad Wins People's Choice Award

8 Celebrities Who Made It Later In Life

8 photos Launch gallery

8 Celebrities Who Made It Later In Life

Continue reading 8 Celebrities Who Made It Later In Life

8 Celebrities Who Made It Later In Life

Which celebrities didn't reach fame until they were older? Find out here.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Force MDs Perform In Charlotte
Christopher Williams Busted For Stealing Headphones!
 3 mins ago
10.03.17
5k a day
$5k A Day Text To Win!
 2 hours ago
10.03.17
‘LHHHS4’ Recap: Bobby Brown Encourages Fizz’s Lofty Goals…
 13 hours ago
10.03.17
Dismissed! Porsha Williams Allegedly Sent Home From ‘RHOA’…
 14 hours ago
10.03.17
Ciara Shares First Glimpse Of Her Daughter
 15 hours ago
10.03.17
Kendall Jenner Cries Over Pepsi Commercial [VIDEO]
 16 hours ago
10.03.17
#CouplesWeLove: Spike Lee & His Wife Have Been…
 20 hours ago
10.02.17
Like Nothing Happened: The Harts Threw A Safari…
 21 hours ago
10.03.17
Morris Chesnut & His Peppered Beard Tells Us…
 23 hours ago
10.03.17
Here’s All The Photos From Amber Rose’s Annual…
 24 hours ago
10.02.17
3rd Annual Amber Rose SlutWalk [PHOTOS]
 24 hours ago
10.02.17
Tina Campbell
Tina Campbell Says She Voted For Trump Because…
 1 day ago
10.02.17
Breaking
Over 50 Dead In Mass Shooting At Las…
 1 day ago
10.02.17
Say Cheese! Leslie Jones Snaps Selfies With Beyoncé…
 2 days ago
10.02.17
Photos