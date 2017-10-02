Like Nothing Happened: The Harts Threw A Safari Themed Baby Shower

In this midst of shocking headlines and, the Harts still found a reason to smile.

The couple held a baby shower over the weekend announcing the name of their baby boy.

Honoring Baby Kenzo #Harts A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Oct 2, 2017 at 10:27am PDT

Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko celebrated Kenzo with an animal themed baby shower at Calamigos Beach Club in Malibu.

The price tag for the celebration reportedly hit around $118k. With so many happy faces in the photos, you would never think the family was struck by controversy just a few weeks prior.

#Harts #Family #LiveLoveLaugh #DopePic A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Oct 2, 2017 at 8:07am PDT

Just a few of Kenzo’s beautiful aunties.. oh he’s going to be spoiled. 😉 A post shared by eníĸo • нarт 💋 (@enikonhart) on Oct 2, 2017 at 9:23am PDT

The alleged extortion plot against Kevin is still under investigation by authorities.

