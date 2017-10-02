Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Like Nothing Happened: The Harts Threw A Safari Themed Baby Shower

The Harts were all smiles as they celebrated the pending birth of their new child.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Kevin Hart Pre Super Bowl Party Hosted By NuFace Ent.

Source: Johnny Nunez / Contributor / Getty


In this midst of shocking headlines and alleged extortion plots, the Harts still found a reason to smile.

The couple held a baby shower over the weekend announcing the name of their baby boy.

Honoring Baby Kenzo #Harts

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on

Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko celebrated Kenzo with an animal themed baby shower at Calamigos Beach Club in Malibu.

The price tag for the celebration reportedly hit around $118k. With so many happy faces in the photos, you would never think the family was struck by controversy just a few weeks prior.

#Harts #Family #LiveLoveLaugh #DopePic

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on

Just a few of Kenzo’s beautiful aunties.. oh he’s going to be spoiled. 😉

A post shared by eníĸo • нarт 💋 (@enikonhart) on

The alleged extortion plot against Kevin is still under investigation by authorities.

RELATED LINKS

Kevin Hart’s Mistress: I Didn’t Know He Was Married

Eniko Parrish ‘Is Fully Cooperating’ With Authorities Amid Investigation Into Kevin Hart Extortion Scandal

It’s About To Go Down: Search Warrants Served In Kevin Hart’s Cheating Scandal

 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Like Nothing Happened: The Harts Threw A Safari Themed Baby Shower

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Force MDs Perform In Charlotte
Christopher Williams Busted For Stealing Headphones!
 3 mins ago
10.03.17
5k a day
$5k A Day Text To Win!
 2 hours ago
10.03.17
‘LHHHS4’ Recap: Bobby Brown Encourages Fizz’s Lofty Goals…
 13 hours ago
10.03.17
Dismissed! Porsha Williams Allegedly Sent Home From ‘RHOA’…
 14 hours ago
10.03.17
Ciara Shares First Glimpse Of Her Daughter
 15 hours ago
10.03.17
Kendall Jenner Cries Over Pepsi Commercial [VIDEO]
 16 hours ago
10.03.17
#CouplesWeLove: Spike Lee & His Wife Have Been…
 20 hours ago
10.02.17
Like Nothing Happened: The Harts Threw A Safari…
 21 hours ago
10.03.17
Morris Chesnut & His Peppered Beard Tells Us…
 23 hours ago
10.03.17
Here’s All The Photos From Amber Rose’s Annual…
 24 hours ago
10.02.17
3rd Annual Amber Rose SlutWalk [PHOTOS]
 24 hours ago
10.02.17
Tina Campbell
Tina Campbell Says She Voted For Trump Because…
 1 day ago
10.02.17
Breaking
Over 50 Dead In Mass Shooting At Las…
 1 day ago
10.02.17
Say Cheese! Leslie Jones Snaps Selfies With Beyoncé…
 2 days ago
10.02.17
Photos