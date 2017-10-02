television
American Idol Judges

The judges table is set for the big return of American Idol. It has been announced that Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan will join Katy Perry at the judges table with Ryan Seacrest picking up the microphone as host again. Seacrest is the only person returning from the original cast.

American Idol was canceled in 2016 by FOX and a few months later, ABC decided to pick up the show. There has been mixed reaction to the return of AI but many people are excited about the judges. Will this make a difference? How much will ABC change and keep from the original show? Those are the questions that fans are asking. We’ll know in 2018!

