SNL’s Michael Che Calls Trump a ‘Cheap Cracker’ Over Trifling Puerto Rico Response

Che also had harsh words about #45’s insensitive and racist Tweets slamming San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz, reminding the president that not everything is about him and his tiny ego.

(Remember: Y’all president Tweeted that Cruz “was very complimentary only a few days ago” and “has now been told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump.”)

“Oh really, Donald? You b—h,” Che responded. “Was she nasty to you? How nasty? Are you shaking? Do you want to smoke a Virginia Slim until your hand stops moving?”

“This isn’t a complicated issue, man, it’s hurricane relief,” he continued. “You just did this very same thing for white people, twice. So, tell Melania to put on her flood heels, get some bottled water, some food, pack up some extra Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl T-shirts and write them a check with our money, you cheap cracker!”

“In one month you have mishandled Puerto Rico, DACA, the NFL,” Che concluded. “It’s like when anybody darker than your golf pants has a problem you’re thinking, how can I make this worse?”

Welp!

While there were definitely white tears flowing online as a result of Che’s remarks, plenty of folks took to Twitter to applaud the comedian’s brutal honesty:

Michael Che just called Trump a "cheap cracker." Che unleashed all year on SNL will be glorious. #SNLPremiere — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) October 1, 2017

"It's hard to ask Black people to respect the flag when we know that this country cares more about IT than US." – #MichaelChe speaking (sad) TRUTH on @SNLUpdate #SNL @nbcSNL — Mark Sundstrom (@106th) October 1, 2017

My big takeaway from tonight's #SNLPremiere: Alec Baldwin has nothing on Michael Che. https://t.co/lzid57MSMZ — Matt Wilstein (@mattwilstein) October 1, 2017

Had to record #SNL last night & just saw Michael Che lay it out in plain English. He owns the weekend. @realDonaldTrump IS a cheap cracker. — AmandiFansNation (@AmandiFanNation) October 1, 2017

#MichaelChe Is NOT playing went complete HOOD on #45 well deserved #SNL is LIT tonight — Camilla Kay (@RandomlyShe) October 1, 2017

Michael Che just read Donald Trump for FILTH #SNL — CoLo (@MsCoLo) October 1, 2017

Che for President in 2020!

