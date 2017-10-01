Lifestyle
The Juice Is Loose! O.J. Simpson Released From Prison After Nine Years

The disgraced football icon walked out of the Lovelock Correctional Center a little after midnight on October 1.

Foxy NC staff
US-CRIME-SIMPSON-SENTENCING

Source: ISAAC BREKKEN / Getty


The “Juice” is finally loose!

O.J. Simpson was released from the Lovelock Correctional Center in Las Vegas after being locked up for nine years. The 70-year-old walked out of prison a little after midnight on October 1 —this way he could avoid media attention. The Nevada Department of Corrections confirmed his release with a statement:

“The Nevada Department of Corrections, in an effort to ensure public safety and reduce the potential for incident, released Orenthal James Simpson #1027820, on October 1, 2017, at 12:08 AM from Lovelock Correctional Center.”

They also posted this video showing the first seconds of his freedom:

 

As we previously reported, the disgraced football icon was granted parole by the Nevada Parole Board in July.

The former football star was approaching the minimum time served of a 33-year sentence after he was found guilty of a 2008 kidnapping charge, armed robbery and 10 other charges. Simpson was convicted of stealing sports memorabilia during a botched heist which took place in a Las Vegas hotel room.

The board asked questions pertaining to Simpson’s rehabilitation process, including specific questions regarding sobriety and remorse. Simpson denied having a substance abuse problem and also said he attended rehabilitation courses focusing on mediation. The parole board said they would not consider any prior incidents, including the 1994 murder of ex-wife Nicole Simpson and Ronald Goldman, where Simpson was acquitted in 1995.

“Look I’ve missed a lot of time, 36 birthdays, without my children,” Simpson said. “I wish it would have never happened. If I would have taken better judgement–I take full responsibility.”

