Trump Bashes San Juan Mayor Over Hurricane Maria Relief Efforts

Puerto Rico still remains in the midst of turmoil following the effects of Hurricane Maria, and President Donald Trump is only making matters worse. According to CNN, Trump took to Twitter to bash San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz for what he calls “poor leadership ability.”

"Such poor leadership": President Trump attacks San Juan Mayor over hurricane response in a series of tweets https://t.co/nnYNzCVjtH pic.twitter.com/dIxsprWgZG — CNN (@CNN) September 30, 2017

In a series of tweets, he criticized Yulín Cruz for “not being able to get workers help” and he applauded the federal workers on the island for their efforts, the news outlet writes.

The Mayor of San Juan, who was very complimentary only a few days ago, has now been told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

…Such poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help. They…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

…want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort. 10,000 Federal workers now on Island doing a fantastic job. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

After catching wind of Trump’s statements, Yulín Cruz tweeted that this isn’t a time for any distractions especially when people’s lives are at stake.

The goal is one: saving lives. This is the time to show our "true colors". We cannot be distracted by anything else. pic.twitter.com/7PAINk19xM — Carmen Yulín Cruz (@CarmenYulinCruz) September 30, 2017

In an interview with CNN, she shared her dismay in regards to Trump’s team trying to spin the narrative about what is happening in Puerto Rico after Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke referred to the federal help as a “good news story.”

“This is, damn it, this is not a good news story,” Yulín Cruz told the news outlet. “This is a ‘people are dying’ story. This is a ‘life-or-death’ story. This is, ‘there’s a truckload of stuff that cannot be taken to people’ story. This is a story of a devastation that continues to worsen.”

After the hurricane hit Puerto Rico over a week ago, Trump’s administration has come under fire for their slow approach towards relief efforts, reports the source. Many people believed that he was quicker to extend help to the individuals impacted by the natural disasters that occurred in Florida and Texas than he has been for those living in Puerto Rico.

According to CNN, many people in Puerto Rico still don’t have power or water. Government officials have reported sixteen deaths. Trump is slated to visit Puerto Rico on Tuesday.

