Fat Man’s Corner: Are Those Roaches Or Raisins?

Your browser does not support iframes.

09/29/17- Lavell never thought he’d ever talk about places he won’t eat at again. His best friend’s place has him freaked out after he served him raisin toast. But he wasn’t sure if it was raisins he was eating because he saw roaches everywhere!

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: