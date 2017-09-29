Grant Hill & Melania Trump

NBA Legend, Grant Hill is interested in working with the First Lady on the opioid crisis in America. He had teamed up with Dr. Paul Sethi to fight the opioid overprescribing and abuse for the Choices Matter campaign. Dr. Sethi and Hill are working to promote non-opioid pain management options and would love to have Melania Trump to join the campaign since she has shown interest in the cause. Yesterday, the First Lady hosted a round table conversation with experts and people affected by the crisis. Let’s see what happens. We’ve always love Grant Hill, good too see him do big thinks! Yay Grant!

