Kim Fields Wants You To See ‘A Question Of Faith’

What’s up Tootie? Or should we say Kim Fields! She’s starring in the film A Question Of Faith that’s opening in theaters real soon.

“It’s about three families who are intersecting by tragedies. What I really love about it is that you really really can relate to the humanity of it,” expressed Fields.

Angela White has recently made the news for this movie. Fields exclaimed, “Angela White is who I am calling Wonder Women. She is our Executive Producer who has been leading the charge. She’s the first African American women to produce a faith-based film in theaters.”

Sybil couldn’t but mention how happy she was that Field’s wasn’t on Real House Wives Of Atlanta anymore.

Fields replied, “That was a fun social adventure. It was only to visit.”

