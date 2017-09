Gary ‘G’ Thang Johnson Is Starring In The New Series ‘Grown Folks’

Your browser does not support iframes.

Gary “G” Thang Johnson is an old friend and alum of the show and couldn’t be more happy to catch up with the crew.

Johnson will be starring in a new role as a sky caption in the new Bounce TV series Grown Folks. It’s about two couples who share a duplex navigating marriage, jobs, and friendships.

“It’s like The Honeymooners meets The Bernie Mac Show,” said Johnson excitedly.

Not many people know but Lavell and Johnson go way back! Johson used to be Lavell’s manager.

“I wasn’t that good,” admitted Johson but Lavell was quick to say, “I was a little ignorant back then, he taught me a lot of things.”

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: