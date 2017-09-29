Inside Her Story: What Does Reentering Society Look Like?

Your browser does not support iframes.

Not many people know the process of getting back to society after being in jail for some time. But a docu-series aims to change that.

Keary Braxton is a film producer and the executive producer along with Oprah of her new film Released which tells the story of the formerly incarcerated men and women going back into society.

“We did feel like it was right to feature and highlight these stories,” explained Braxton.

Jacque pointed out that in the trailer quite a bit of the inmates being featured were women. “It was very important to have a woman in the cast. Women are the fastest growing population in prisons. We definitely wanted to have a female in the cast to recognize the issues they have,” said Braxton.

Released will air on OWN September 29, 2017.

