TJMS
Home > TJMS

Morning Minute: Do It For The Putin!

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment


09/29/17- Chris Paul couldn’t help but get in on the #ForTheDChallenge! But he decided to put his own spin on the track and called it the #DoItForTheP for Putin! Listen above as he calls the President out!

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Morning Minute: Do It For The Putin!

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Disney ABC Television Group Hosts TCA Summer Press Tour
Actress Jenifer Lewis Takes “For The Big D…
 24 mins ago
09.29.17
5k a day
$5k A Day Text To Win!
 1 hour ago
09.29.17
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Laurel’s Dad Might Have More Tricks…
 10 hours ago
09.29.17
Tamar Braxton To Wendy Williams: ‘This Is Why…
 11 hours ago
09.29.17
Rihanna Takes To Twitter To Remind Trump About…
 14 hours ago
09.29.17
The Art Of The Snapback! Serena Williams’ Post-Baby…
 15 hours ago
09.29.17
Are You Ready For The ‘Coming To America’…
 20 hours ago
09.29.17
WATCH: Toya Wright Created An Entire Movie Trailer…
 22 hours ago
09.28.17
Rob Kardashian And Kylie Jenner Sue Blac Chyna…
 22 hours ago
09.28.17
Rob Kardashian And Kylie Jenner Sue Blac Chyna…
 22 hours ago
09.28.17
2016 Daytime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Tamar Braxton’s Husband Vince Herbert Ordered To Pay…
 22 hours ago
09.28.17
Vince Herbert Ordered To Pay $3.4 Million Debt…
 23 hours ago
09.28.17
2017 NBCUniversal Upfront
Megyn Kelly Just Learned That You Don’t Ask…
 23 hours ago
09.28.17
Janet Jackson In 'Poetic Justice'
Janet Jackson Fans Are Not Here For Justin…
 23 hours ago
09.28.17
Photos