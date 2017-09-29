Affion Crockett: Def Jam Was ‘A Class Reunion Of Fools’

Your browser does not support iframes.

“I’m alive it’s all good. Hallelujah!” said comedian Affion Crockett. He came back to the Red Velvet Cake to hang.

Crockett was recently at the Def Jam Comedy Netflix special and couldn’t stop talking about it! Calling it, “a class reunion of fools!”

“It was dope, That’s the only word I can use. It was DOPE!” he shouted.

Now Affion couldn’t come on the show without doing some of his famous impressions. So we asked to speak to Jay-Z, Obama, Trump and the famous Scooter Wills! Listen above to the whole thing.

