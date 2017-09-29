Gray’s Creek High In Cumberland County bumps up security after threatening photos circulate

Source: kickstand / Getty
There’s an increase law enforcement presence at Gray’s Creek High School in Cumberland County after threats of a riot began circulating on social media on Friday. The threats come amid a Confederate flag controversy and other racially charged language on campus. The schools principal sent a recorded message to parents Thursday night to “address concerns regarding a potential disruption to our learning environment.”
She also said in a statement:
We have been made aware of social media posts making reference to students forming a protest tomorrow at school,” “protests are welcome in our society, but are not welcome on public school grounds. Students will not be allowed to protest in any capacity tomorrow.”
