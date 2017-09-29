Local
Gray’s Creek High In Cumberland County bumps up security after threatening photos circulate

Segregated water fountains

There’s an increase law enforcement presence at Gray’s Creek High School in Cumberland County after threats of a riot began circulating on social media on Friday. The threats come amid a Confederate flag controversy and other racially charged language on campus. The schools principal sent a recorded message to parents Thursday night to “address concerns regarding a potential disruption to our learning environment.”

She also said in a statement:

We have been made aware of social media posts making reference to students forming a protest tomorrow at school,” “protests are welcome in our society, but are not welcome on public school grounds. Students will not be allowed to protest in any capacity tomorrow.”

Photos