Stephen Curry vs Sports Illustrated

This week’s Sports Illustrated cover is kinda cool different athletes from different sports locked arms with the title “A Nation Divided, Sports United” but Stephen Curry says that someone important maybe the most important person is missing…COLIN KAEPERNICK. Considering Kaepernick is the one who started the protest, you would think that he would be in the middle of the picture. Curry told San Francisco Chronicle’s Connor Letourneau. “…If you don’t have (Kaepernick) front and center, something’s wrong.”

Sports Illustrated executive director Stephen Cannella said “Well, in some ways, even though his picture’s not there, Colin Kaepernick is there,” S. “Colin Kaepernick was—for lack of a better word—was looming over everything that happened this past weekend.

“What we were trying to capture with this cover was the way new voices emerged this weekend, and the way this debate, this issue, this protest movement has sort of evolved beyond Colin Kaepernick.”

Do you think Colin Kaepernick should have been on the cover or the idea that he’s there in spirit work for you? Give us your thoughts.

