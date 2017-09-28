American University Confederate Flag Incident Caught On Camera

Once again, a racist incident has rocked American University. This time authorities have a video of the suspect, and seek the public’s help to identify him.

USA Today reports that 10 Confederate flag posters with cotton stalks attached were discovered on Tuesday night at several locations on the school’s District of Columbia campus.

Racist signs hung on campus @AmericanU. This fear tactic will not stop antiracists on campus. We are strong and we are together #antiracism pic.twitter.com/EQRjDllcmp — Michael T. Barry Jr. (@MTBarryJr) September 27, 2017

AU President Sylvia Burwell pledged to “respond strongly to attempts designed to harm and create fear.” She sent that message in a memo posted Wednesday on Twitter.

In May, bananas marked with the letters “AKA,” a reference to the historically Black college sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha, were found hanging from nooses at three campus locations. Last year, students held an antiracism rally that displayed their unity and resolve.

READ MORE: American University Students Rally Against Campus Racism After Blacks Taunted With Bananas

School officials released a surveillance video of the suspect, identified as a White man, about 40 years old, and 5 feet 10 inches tall. He’s wearing a pink T-shirt, hard hat and construction vest.



The newspaper said the posters were discovered on the same night that the university held a discussion about plans for a new Antiracist Research and Policy Center.

The timing appears as no coincidence, and it suggests that the suspect wanted to send a message to those who want to stamp out racism.

“The posters and cotton were a literal and figurative sign that racism remains present and real, even on our campus,” Michael T. Barry, a doctoral student at the university, told USA Today.

Barry added that he photographed the posters Tuesday evening after walking out of a seminar on the history of racism at the university.

SOURCE: USA Today

SEE ALSO:

Photo Of Black Girl With Noose Sparks Controversy At California High School

Lipscomb President Under Fire For Serving Black Meals With Cotton Centerpieces To Students