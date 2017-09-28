Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

WATCH: Toya Wright Created An Entire Movie Trailer For Her Pregnancy Announcement

Toya Wright is about to be a mama of two and chose an interesting way to announce it.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

ATL Premiere Of WE Tv's 'Growing Up Hip Hop'

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


In the age of epic gender reveal parties and over-the-top engagement announcements, reality star Toya Wright’s pregnancy trailer takes the cake.

The internetsphere started buzzing that Toya was expecting a couple weeks ago, but now the mama of one has confirmed the news.

In the video, featuring her daughter with rapper Lil Wayne, Reginae Carter, Toya invites over a psychologist who breaks down their family issues. At first, it appears that Reginae is the trouble maker, but Reginae tosses the heat back to her mom, who reveals her growing baby bump.

My most important job will always be mom. #back2work #YouJustDontGetIt 10:26:17

A post shared by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on

Do you think pregnancy announcement movies are going to become a thing?

 

RELATED LINKS

Toya Wright Is Reportedly Pregnant

Tamar Braxton Breaks Down Toya Wright Beef

Suspect Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of Toya Wright’s Brothers

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading WATCH: Toya Wright Created An Entire Movie Trailer For Her Pregnancy Announcement

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
5k a day
$5k A Day Text To Win!
 3 hours ago
09.28.17
WATCH: Toya Wright Created An Entire Movie Trailer…
 5 hours ago
09.28.17
Rob Kardashian And Kylie Jenner Sue Blac Chyna…
 5 hours ago
09.28.17
Rob Kardashian And Kylie Jenner Sue Blac Chyna…
 5 hours ago
09.28.17
2016 Daytime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Tamar Braxton’s Husband Vince Herbert Ordered To Pay…
 5 hours ago
09.28.17
Vince Herbert Ordered To Pay $3.4 Million Debt…
 5 hours ago
09.28.17
2017 NBCUniversal Upfront
Megyn Kelly Just Learned That You Don’t Ask…
 6 hours ago
09.28.17
Janet Jackson In 'Poetic Justice'
Janet Jackson Fans Are Not Here For Justin…
 6 hours ago
09.28.17
Teen Won’t Face Charges In The Strangulation Death…
 6 hours ago
09.28.17
TENNIS-GBR-WIMBLEDON
Serena Williams Is Snatched Already!!!!
 7 hours ago
09.28.17
‘Empire’ Recap: Cookie Is Finally The Head Lyoness…
 17 hours ago
09.28.17
WATCH: Tamar Braxton Teases 3 Music Videos For…
 20 hours ago
09.28.17
Teyana Taylor Is Getting Her Own Reality Show
 20 hours ago
09.28.17
Kevin Hart’s Mistress: I Didn’t Know He Was…
 21 hours ago
09.28.17
Photos