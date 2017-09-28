Serena Williams Is Snatched Already!!!!

No surprise, but Serena Williams is already out here looking snatched post baby.
These Celebs Kneeled In Honor Of Racial Equality
1. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, (D) Texas1 of 8
2. Bill Russell, former NBA Hall Of Famer2 of 8
3. Jesse Williams, Ellen Pompeo, Shonda Rhimes, Debbie Allen, “Grey’s Anatomy” Cast3 of 8
4. Solange, singer4 of 8
5. Gillian Anderson & David Duchovny, “X-File” stars5 of 8
6. Tracee Ellis Ross, star of “Black-ish”6 of 8
7. Pharrell Williams, rapper/producer7 of 8
8. Stevie Wonder, singer8 of 8
