Rolanda Watts Is Dabbling In The World Of Comedy

Foxy NC staff
Rolanda Watts is everywhere! From a journalist, talk show host, actor, producer to writer and voice-over actor she’s got it all. But now she adds stand-up comedy to her long list of talents. Is there anything she can’t do?

“It is another step in life. I’ve been doing stand-up comedy for two in half almost three years, ” she said.

Not a lot of people know that Watts dabbled in comedy. She explained,  “back at Spelman College, I majored in musical theater. It was something that I always loved to do.”

Once she found her passion for comedy she dived right in. “I absolutely love it. I started taking courses, studying, I really put in the work.”

“But comedy is storytelling. I love storytelling. If I can bring joy through telling stories I would love to do that, ” expressed Watts.

