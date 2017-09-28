Black Moms Matter: Do It For My Kid Challenge

Your browser does not support iframes.

09/28/17- This is a special edition of Black Moms Matter because Kym Whitley and Sherri Shepherd break it down on the mic! Have you heard of the #ForTheDChallege? Erykah Badu started it on her Instagram and then Issa Rae and Regina Hall picked it up. It’s going viral and Sherri and Kym are doing their own version called #ForMyKid challenge. Listen above to jam out with them!

We had to do it. For the D challenge with @issarae. #dedickation A post shared by Regina Hall (@morereginahall) on Sep 26, 2017 at 11:48am PDT

