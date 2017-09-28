Black Moms Matter: Do It For My Kid Challenge

TJMS
09/28/17- This is a special edition of Black Moms Matter because Kym Whitley and Sherri Shepherd break it down on the mic! Have you heard of the #ForTheDChallege? Erykah Badu started it on her Instagram and then Issa Rae and Regina Hall picked it up. It’s going viral and Sherri and Kym are doing their own version called #ForMyKid challenge. Listen above to jam out with them!

BIG SHOUTS TO @reupreedy_ .. I hear she is where we got this from. First celebs on #forthepussychallenge #forthedickchallenge Badu vs Micheal Blackson @michaelblackson @yasmin_amira_ @coldcris #erykahbadu #michealblackson (((Lyrics))) BADU : I aint doin shit for da dick• Licky Lik for da dick•. Give up my window seat for da dick• fuck it I'll eat meat for da dick• fight hurricane Maria for da dick• ride a missile from Korea for da dick• let him call me a ho FTD• baby daddy number 4 FTD• Buck a bitch in the head FTD• Fuck WOKE. I'm 💀 FTD• Suck it down to da bone FTD• let him use MY phone FTD• Motorola FTD• fuck Micheal Blackson -EBOLA FTD• caught on tape … MIKE: …not smart for da pussy • cheat on my wife-Kevin Hart for da pussy •I'll eat Pork FTP•I'll skip court FTP• I'll bleach my skin FTP• fuck a Siamese twins FTP• pledge allegiance to the flag 🇱🇷FTP• fuck a bitch on the rag FTP…

A post shared by THE UNICORN (@erykahbadu) on

 

We had to do it. For the D challenge with @issarae. #dedickation

A post shared by Regina Hall (@morereginahall) on

 

Photos