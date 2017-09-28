Shaun King: Michigan State Police Chief Racist Facebook Post

Your browser does not support iframes.

Shaun gives a powerful commentary on the Michigan State police officer who was under fire for a racist Facebook post about NFL coach Mike Tomlin. In this commentary, he outlines the strategy of nonviolence in the Civil Rights movement and how it exposed racist for who they were.

Today we have social media that also helps in exposing the hate and racism in this country. Listen above as Shaun explains a similar version of the Civil Rights movement happening today.

