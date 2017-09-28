TJMS
‘Family Matters’ Stars Darius McCrary & Kellie Williams Are Bonded For Life

Foxy NC staff
Darius McCrary and Kellie Williams are best known for their roles as the relatable TV siblings “Eddie Winslow” and “Laura Winslow” from Family Matters.

But, almost 20 years after the show’s end, it looks like the pair is still thick as thieves emulating their sibling bond in their real lives.

McCrary and Williams have since gone on to different paths, McCrary sticking in entertainment and Williams becoming a full-time mom, but when we sat down with the pair, it was as if the two were never apart.

Check it out above.

