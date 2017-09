Hot or Not: Stokley Williams of Mint Condition Introduces New Single ‘Organic’

Stokley Williams is one blessed and talented brother would doesn’t get his due propers in the music industry. Since the 1990’s, Stokely has been the force behind the succese of R&B band Mint Condition. Fans have been awaiting his solo album “Introducing Stokley”, has a fresh vibe that displays his musical diversity.

Check out the new single “Organic”



