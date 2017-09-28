TJMS
Home > TJMS

Little Known Black History Fact: Lady Sarah Lou Harris Carter

D.L. Chandler
Leave a comment

Lady Sara Lou Harris Carter broke a number of barriers in her modeling and fashion career. After attending HBCU Bennett College in North Carolina, Carter went on to become the first African-American model to star in a national ad campaign, according to historians.

The future model was born July 4, 1923 in Wilkesboro, North Carolina. After graduating from Bennett, Carter moved north to New York after teaching for a year. While in the big city, Carter earned a master’s degree and supported herself as a model, radio host and dancer working across a variety of mediums.

In the ’40’s, Carter was signed to the Branford Modeling Agency, the first created for Black models. Carter and her peers began shifting the idea that glamour models were mostly blondes. Eventually she became the first Black woman featured in the New York buyer’s fashion show as part of the “Branford Lovelies.”

Within the decade, Carter made history once more as the featured model for the Lucky Strike cigarette company’s national ad campaign. Modeling led her to Guyana, where she met and married British attorney John Carter. Mr. Carter was knighted by Queen Elizabeth in 1966, thus granting Mrs. Carter the title of “Lady.”

Over the course of her career, Carter appeared on the cover of Jet, Ebony, Hue, and Tan magazines among several others. She also owned and operated a charm school in her husband’s home country.

Carter passed in 2016, survived by her husband’s three children and several grandchildren. She was 93.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Share your email below to receive our daily newsletter!



The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

10 photos Launch gallery

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

Continue reading The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

On Blackamericaweb.com and the Tom Joyner Morning Show we celebrate Black History every single day. Here are the top ten most interesting Little Known Black History Facts we've discovered. For more information on these facts, check out our archive of Little Known Black History Facts. 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
5k a day
$5k A Day Text To Win!
 3 hours ago
09.28.17
WATCH: Toya Wright Created An Entire Movie Trailer…
 5 hours ago
09.28.17
Rob Kardashian And Kylie Jenner Sue Blac Chyna…
 5 hours ago
09.28.17
Rob Kardashian And Kylie Jenner Sue Blac Chyna…
 5 hours ago
09.28.17
2016 Daytime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Tamar Braxton’s Husband Vince Herbert Ordered To Pay…
 5 hours ago
09.28.17
Vince Herbert Ordered To Pay $3.4 Million Debt…
 5 hours ago
09.28.17
2017 NBCUniversal Upfront
Megyn Kelly Just Learned That You Don’t Ask…
 5 hours ago
09.28.17
Janet Jackson In 'Poetic Justice'
Janet Jackson Fans Are Not Here For Justin…
 6 hours ago
09.28.17
Teen Won’t Face Charges In The Strangulation Death…
 6 hours ago
09.28.17
TENNIS-GBR-WIMBLEDON
Serena Williams Is Snatched Already!!!!
 7 hours ago
09.28.17
‘Empire’ Recap: Cookie Is Finally The Head Lyoness…
 17 hours ago
09.28.17
WATCH: Tamar Braxton Teases 3 Music Videos For…
 20 hours ago
09.28.17
Teyana Taylor Is Getting Her Own Reality Show
 20 hours ago
09.28.17
Kevin Hart’s Mistress: I Didn’t Know He Was…
 21 hours ago
09.28.17
Photos