Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Teyana Taylor Is Getting Her Own Reality Show

Teyana's reportedly making a home for herself on E!

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty


There’s word that Teyana Taylor is going to be opening her life up to the cameras for her very own reality show!

Get your DVRs and streaming services ready because E! is making room in its roster for a series about Teyana, according to The Jasmine Brand.

Teyana has been making waves ever since she appeared on My Super Sweet 16 and dropped her track Google Me on the masses. However, she really grabbed the mainstream’s attention with her performance in Kanye West’s video for Fade, which inspired her Fade 2 Fit fitness program. Most recently, she slayed the runway during New York Fashion Week.

Safe to say, she’s got the world’s attention, and we can’t look away! “This really is Teyana’s year. The public is really getting to see what insiders have seen all these years,” an insider told The Jasmine Brand. ” This show is going to give fans a glimpse of what her life is really like.”

The show is going to be low on the drama because it’s going to focus on her family. Expect to see lots of Teyana being adorable with her hubby Iman Shumpert and their baby Junie. Viewers will also get a look inside her career–especially her latest blockbuster performance.

“She had an amazing time during New York Fashion Week — all of that was filmed, so that’ll be included on the series,” the source said, “plus there are some other surprises.”

That’s all we know about the show so far. Teyana hasn’t confirmed the news yet, but we’ll definitely be watching!

RELATED STORIES:

The Highlights: Teyana Taylor, Lil Kim, Xscape, Missy Elliott & More Tribute The 90s At VH1’s ‘Hip Hop Honors’

Teyana Taylor Slays (And Grinds) At Philipp Plein’s NYFW Show: ‘I’m Not Extra, I’m Spicy’

Teyana Taylor Gave A Fashion Tribute To Janet Jackson At The 2017 MTV VMA’s

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Teyana Taylor Is Getting Her Own Reality Show

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
5k a day
$5k A Day Text To Win!
 3 hours ago
09.28.17
WATCH: Toya Wright Created An Entire Movie Trailer…
 5 hours ago
09.28.17
Rob Kardashian And Kylie Jenner Sue Blac Chyna…
 5 hours ago
09.28.17
Rob Kardashian And Kylie Jenner Sue Blac Chyna…
 5 hours ago
09.28.17
2016 Daytime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Tamar Braxton’s Husband Vince Herbert Ordered To Pay…
 5 hours ago
09.28.17
Vince Herbert Ordered To Pay $3.4 Million Debt…
 5 hours ago
09.28.17
2017 NBCUniversal Upfront
Megyn Kelly Just Learned That You Don’t Ask…
 6 hours ago
09.28.17
Janet Jackson In 'Poetic Justice'
Janet Jackson Fans Are Not Here For Justin…
 6 hours ago
09.28.17
Teen Won’t Face Charges In The Strangulation Death…
 6 hours ago
09.28.17
TENNIS-GBR-WIMBLEDON
Serena Williams Is Snatched Already!!!!
 7 hours ago
09.28.17
‘Empire’ Recap: Cookie Is Finally The Head Lyoness…
 17 hours ago
09.28.17
WATCH: Tamar Braxton Teases 3 Music Videos For…
 20 hours ago
09.28.17
Teyana Taylor Is Getting Her Own Reality Show
 20 hours ago
09.28.17
Kevin Hart’s Mistress: I Didn’t Know He Was…
 21 hours ago
09.28.17
Photos