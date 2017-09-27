Officials Fear The Worst As Puerto Rico Struggles To Recover One Week After Hurricane Maria

A week after Hurricane Maria left the commonwealth of Puerto Rico in shambles, the island’s 3.5 million residents are still left without as natural resources continue to diminish.

According to The New York Times, 80 percent of the crop value was destroyed and 60 percent of the island remains without water while the island struggles to operate without power.

This satellite picture of #PuertoRico before and after #MariaHurricane shows how bad things are there. #PuertoRicansAreAmericans pic.twitter.com/yBFlWVegG0 — Jim Sharpe (@JimSharpe) September 26, 2017

From the ground, harrowing tales of islanders struggling to find water, food, fuel and medical supplies in the aftermath of the storm rise to describe the mass amount of suffering.

Residents have begun writing SOS messages in the streets in hopes that a plane flying overhead will return with supplies and a means to escape.

San Juan Mayor Carmen Yul n Cruz broke down during an interview with WUSA-9, detailing that she fears for the worst.

San Juan’s mayor gets emotional: "I know leaders are not supposed to cry, but we are having an humanitarian crisis here." #OffScriptOn9 pic.twitter.com/3bXmO4aRc3 — WUSA9 (@wusa9) September 26, 2017

“I know that leaders aren’t supposed to cry and especially not on TV, but we are having a humanitarian crisis,” she said. “And we’re doing all we can. And the worst fear is that we cannot get to everyone in time,” Cruz continued.

Elected officials continue to pressure the White House, as critics point out the current administration’s handling of relief efforts (or the lack thereof) is inching closer to that of Hurricane Katrina.

The Trump administration has promised to send financial relief to the victims of Hurricane Maria, although a specific dollar amount remains unclear. What’s also missing is a distinct timeline.

According to CNN, $5.03 billion of FEMA aid is available between now and the end of September. When the fiscal year begins again onOctober 1, the disaster relief fund will be replenished with an additional $6.7 billion.

Former President Barack Obama tweeted out a message of support to victims, while also directing followers to donate to One America Appeal, an initiative spurred in the wake of Hurricane Harvey which severely affected Houston, Texas and surrounding areas.

We're expanding our efforts to help Puerto Rico & the USVI, where our fellow Americans need us right now. Join us at https://t.co/o5oCWOtiJS https://t.co/L2xArjc9N7 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 26, 2017

The ad features appearances by all former living U.S. presidents, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.

