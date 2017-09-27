Bill’s Got Beef: Nobody Wants To Go To The White House

Your browser does not support iframes.

09/27/17- Bill’s got major beef with Donald Trump because of he uninvited Steph Curry from the White House when he already said he wouldn’t go! But really and truly nobody wants to go to the White House right now.

Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

