TJMS
Home > TJMS

Roland Martin: CTE & Brain Injuries Are A Part Of The NFL Protest

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment


Donald Trump made harsh statements attacking NFL players and their protest in taking the knee. He’s turned the protest into a symbol for disrespecting the flag and military.

What Trump failed to realize is that in criticizing these players he was also criticizing their protest against brain injuries and the brain disease CTE as well.

Former football player Bomani Jones says, “That was the more underrated part of this thing with Trump when he went about it as a whole crazy right-wing thing. There’s a war on football and that football had to be preserved so you know that it’s a defense on football but an attack on football players… And that was the big one that hit them all. You hit somebody too hard at 15 yards. And I think that was one of the big things that made the owners mad. They’re like ‘look man we are trying to stay out of court. Quit messing with the money.’”

Roland Martin brings the point that players have to begin taking notice of things. “The players have to realize that what they are doing, the issues that they were addressing are not just police brutality, criminal justice reform, but yes brain injuries, CTE. It has been totally hijacked This is where players and let me also say external groups must step up and use their power to refocus this thing and not allow it to become just a discussion just about the flag but about these issues, ” explains Martin.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Roland Martin: CTE & Brain Injuries Are A Part Of The NFL Protest

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
10th Annual Global Women's Rights Awards
Shonda Rhimes & Grey’s Anatomy Cast Take a…
 4 hours ago
09.27.17
Tiny Just Gave T.I. The Biggest Birthday Shout…
 15 hours ago
09.27.17
Jesse Williams Agrees To Pay Ex-Wife Aryn Drake-Lee…
 23 hours ago
09.27.17
Fall Into Fashion: The Easiest Ways To Transition…
 23 hours ago
09.27.17
The Best Summer Movies & Shows From Summer…
 24 hours ago
09.26.17
FOX's 'American Idol' Finale For The Farewell Season - Show
Jordin Sparks Makes Her Own Statement While Singing…
 1 day ago
09.26.17
8-Year-Old Boy Killed While Trying To Stop Sister…
 1 day ago
09.27.17
Wendy Williams Rings The NASDAQ Opening Bell - August 25, 2010
How you doin’ Wendy: Rumors Hubby Has a…
 1 day ago
09.26.17
Wendy Williams Birthday Party at Tens
Wendy Williams On Cheating Scandal: “I Stand By…
 1 day ago
09.27.17
Relationship Between St. Louis Police And Residents Worsens…
 1 day ago
09.27.17
The Rise Of Cardi B, Our Favorite ‘Round…
 2 days ago
09.25.17
2017 Summer TCA Tour - Disney ABC Television Group - Arrivals
We Love Her! Check Out Vogue’s 73 Questions…
 2 days ago
09.25.17
Tamar Braxton
New Music: Tamar Delivers Another single “Blind”From Upcoming…
 2 days ago
09.25.17
12th Annual MusiCares MAP Fund Tribute Concert - Show
Tamar Braxton Says She’s Leaving Music To Protect…
 2 days ago
09.25.17
Photos