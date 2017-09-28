What’s Premiering Tonight?

television
What’s coming on TV tonight?

CBS
8:00 PM NFL Thursday Night Football: Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers

ABC
8:00 PM Grey’s Anatomy

10:00 PM How To Get Away With Murder

NBC
8:00 PM Superstore

8:30 PM The Good Place

9:00 PM Will & Grace

9:30 PM Great News

10:00 PM Chicago Fire

FOX
8:00 PM Gotham

9:00 PM The Orville

10:00 PM Local Programming

CW
8:00 PM Penn & Teller: Fool Us
9:00 PM Whose Line Is It Anyway

9:30 PM Whose Line Is It Anyway
10:00 PM Local Programming

Photos