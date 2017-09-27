Lifestyle
Auntie Maxine: ‘Black Women Can Put Trump Out Of Office’

The California Congressman stressed that we have the power to get #45 impeached! 

Maxine Waters has never been one to mince words when it comes to President Trump

Auntie Maxine recently told The Root, in an interview at the Congressional Black Caucus Town Hall last week, that the president, who some call a “white supremacist,” is no match for the collective power of African-American women around the country who believe that our nation’s boss is unfit to run OUR country.

“Black women, because we have evolved with strength and voting power and economic power, this is a special moment in the history of black women,” Waters said.

“And I think we’re going to be very key in helping to set this country right and to make sure that this president does not remain president.”

Watch her full interview here.

During this same time at the organization’s Town Hallthe 79-year-old called the Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson an “educated fool.”

“Look at [him]. My God. My grandmother would call him an educated fool,” Waters stated.

“Here’s a man who has a reputation of being a highly competent surgeon, but when he talks about poor people, he says they’re the cause of their poverty. He doesn’t understand why you didn’t do what he did and why you didn’t make it like he made it. And he doesn’t know the difference between slavery and immigration,” she went on.

Carson plans on testifying before the House Financial Services Committee, where Waters is the top Democrat.

“He’s coming before my committee. If you think I took [Treasury Secretary Steve] Mnuchin on, you watch what I’m going to do to Ben Carson,” she stressed.

He better not play with her or her time! Cause as we all know, she will reclaim it!

Speak that truth!

Barack H. Obama was the 44th President of the United States and the first African American President in American History. On Aug. 4th we celebrate his birthday and his lasting legacy.

