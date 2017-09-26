Clarence Thomas Display Added To Black History Museum Exhibits

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Clarence Thomas Display Added To Black History Museum Exhibits

The conservative justice, who typically sides with his rightwing colleagues on the bench, was noticeably omitted from the museum’s exhibits.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Conservatives have long complained about the omission of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas from the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture. They are now rejoicing.

The Washington Times reports that the museum, which is celebrating its one-year anniversary, announced Monday that it installed a display on Sunday honoring the nation’s second African-American high court justice.

Thomas’ unwavering conservatism from the bench has long riled the civil rights community, as he typically sides with the rightwing justices who disapprove  affirmative action programs that level the playing field and who also oppose eliminating racial bias in the voting system.

According to the news outlet, Thomas appears with Thurgood Marshall, the first Black Supreme Court justice, in an exhibit that honors both men.

When the museum opened last year, FOX News noted that the exhibits “conspicuously ignored” Thomas, describing him as a “powerful Black political figure,” second only to President Barack Obama. The inclusion of Anita Hill, who accused Thomas of sexual harassment, and quarterback Colin Kaepernick in museum displays added fuel to the fire.

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz was one of six GOP lawmakers to introduce a congressional resolution urging the museum to give Thomas a “prominent place,” The Hill reported.

In a letter, Cruz wrote, “I believe the museum has made a mistake by omitting the enormous legacy and impact of Justice Thomas, as well as his compelling background.”

SOURCE:  Washington Times, FOX News, The Hill

SEE ALSO:

Justice Clarence Thomas Admits High Court Part Of Broken Government

Look Who’s Talking Now: Justice Clarence Thomas Asks Questions During Case For First Time In 10 Years

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

45 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
10th Annual Global Women's Rights Awards
Shonda Rhimes & Grey’s Anatomy Cast Take a…
 1 hour ago
09.27.17
Tiny Just Gave T.I. The Biggest Birthday Shout…
 12 hours ago
09.27.17
Jesse Williams Agrees To Pay Ex-Wife Aryn Drake-Lee…
 20 hours ago
09.27.17
Fall Into Fashion: The Easiest Ways To Transition…
 21 hours ago
09.27.17
The Best Summer Movies & Shows From Summer…
 21 hours ago
09.26.17
FOX's 'American Idol' Finale For The Farewell Season - Show
Jordin Sparks Makes Her Own Statement While Singing…
 23 hours ago
09.26.17
8-Year-Old Boy Killed While Trying To Stop Sister…
 23 hours ago
09.27.17
Wendy Williams Rings The NASDAQ Opening Bell - August 25, 2010
How you doin’ Wendy: Rumors Hubby Has a…
 23 hours ago
09.26.17
Wendy Williams Birthday Party at Tens
Wendy Williams On Cheating Scandal: “I Stand By…
 23 hours ago
09.27.17
Relationship Between St. Louis Police And Residents Worsens…
 24 hours ago
09.27.17
The Rise Of Cardi B, Our Favorite ‘Round…
 2 days ago
09.25.17
2017 Summer TCA Tour - Disney ABC Television Group - Arrivals
We Love Her! Check Out Vogue’s 73 Questions…
 2 days ago
09.25.17
Tamar Braxton
New Music: Tamar Delivers Another single “Blind”From Upcoming…
 2 days ago
09.25.17
12th Annual MusiCares MAP Fund Tribute Concert - Show
Tamar Braxton Says She’s Leaving Music To Protect…
 2 days ago
09.25.17
Photos