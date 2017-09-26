St. Louis Police Arrest Undercover Cop, Air Force Lieutenant During Protest Sweep

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

St. Louis Police Arrest Undercover Cop, Air Force Lieutenant During Protest Sweep

On Sunday during mass arrests known as"kettling," St. Louis officers arrested and (allegedly assault) an undercover cop, an Air Force lieutenant, a medical student, a handful of photojournalists, and two high school students, among others, according to media reports.

NewsOne Staff
Leave a comment


St. Louis police allegedly assaulted one of their own following protest over the acquittal of ex-officer Jason Stockley in the 2011 murder of Anthony Lamar Smith. During mass arrests Sunday known as”kettling,” officers managed to arrest and (allegedly assault) an undercover cop, an Air Force lieutenant, a medical student, a handful of photojournalists, and two high school students, among others, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Officers claim the arrest of one of their own was a case of “mistaken identity,” the Post-Dispatch reports. On Friday, Mayor Lyda Krewson asked the director of public safety to investigate how an undercover officer became bloodied during his arrest Sunday when he was mistaken for a suspect believed to be carrying chemicals that could be sprayed on officers,the report says. The “bloodied” officer was knocked down, zip-tied, and hit three times before being arrested.

Lieutenant Alex Nelson said he was not protesting, but rather walking through his own neighborhood when he was “kicked in the face, blinded by pepper spray and dragged away,” the report says.

While the police department’s kettling tactics aren’t new, they seem to be garnering media attention because the protests moved to an area where propertied White people were affected. “I hear the police say it was their street, but it’s literally my street,” Lieutenant Nelson said. “I have coffee on that street, and I own property on that street.”

SOURCE: St. Louis Dispatch

SEE ALSO: 

Jailed St. Louis Protesters Accuse Police Of Brutality During Arrests

Amid Protests, Black People Account For All St. Louis Murder Suspects In 2017

Mike Brown

41 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

41 photos Launch gallery

41 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

Continue reading 41 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

41 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
10th Annual Global Women's Rights Awards
Shonda Rhimes & Grey’s Anatomy Cast Take a…
 1 hour ago
09.27.17
Tiny Just Gave T.I. The Biggest Birthday Shout…
 12 hours ago
09.27.17
Jesse Williams Agrees To Pay Ex-Wife Aryn Drake-Lee…
 20 hours ago
09.27.17
Fall Into Fashion: The Easiest Ways To Transition…
 21 hours ago
09.27.17
The Best Summer Movies & Shows From Summer…
 21 hours ago
09.26.17
FOX's 'American Idol' Finale For The Farewell Season - Show
Jordin Sparks Makes Her Own Statement While Singing…
 23 hours ago
09.26.17
8-Year-Old Boy Killed While Trying To Stop Sister…
 23 hours ago
09.27.17
Wendy Williams Rings The NASDAQ Opening Bell - August 25, 2010
How you doin’ Wendy: Rumors Hubby Has a…
 23 hours ago
09.26.17
Wendy Williams Birthday Party at Tens
Wendy Williams On Cheating Scandal: “I Stand By…
 23 hours ago
09.27.17
Relationship Between St. Louis Police And Residents Worsens…
 24 hours ago
09.27.17
The Rise Of Cardi B, Our Favorite ‘Round…
 2 days ago
09.25.17
2017 Summer TCA Tour - Disney ABC Television Group - Arrivals
We Love Her! Check Out Vogue’s 73 Questions…
 2 days ago
09.25.17
Tamar Braxton
New Music: Tamar Delivers Another single “Blind”From Upcoming…
 2 days ago
09.25.17
12th Annual MusiCares MAP Fund Tribute Concert - Show
Tamar Braxton Says She’s Leaving Music To Protect…
 2 days ago
09.25.17
Photos