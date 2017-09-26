8-Year-Old Boy Killed While Trying To Stop Sister From Being Molested

8-Year-Old Boy Killed While Trying To Stop Sister From Being Molested

This is absolutely heartbreaking.

Danielle Jennings
There is certain news that is so heartbreaking it pains you to report it. Such is the case with the news of a young California boy who was killed as he attempted to stop his sister from being molested.

8-year-old Dante Daniels was reportedly beaten to death with a hammer while trying to stop his mother’s ex-boyfriend from molesting his younger sister. California investigators say that 23-year-old Deandre Chaney Jr. bludgeoned the boy to death after he was caught sexually assaulting the young boy’s 7-year-old sister in his California home.

The Root has the brutal details of the child’s murder, including the horrific violence Chaney inflicted on the boy’s mother, 28-year-old Elizabeth Salone, and her young daughter:

According to the report, Dante witnessed Chaney molesting his 7-year-old sister, the criminal complaint indicates.

“Trying to save his sister from this child molester, and that’s why he was beat the worst,” Dante’s grieving grandmother Monique Brown told the news station. At some point during the brutal attack, Chaney turned the hammer and a knife on the young girl, as well as on the children’s mother, 28-year-old Elizabeth Salone, who was present at the time.

The complaint also charges that Chaney used lighter fluid in his horrific attack and left all three for dead.

Little Dante Daniels was pronounced brain-dead at a local hospital earlier this month stemming from his injuries and died a week later. As if this story couldn’t get any more heartbreaking, Daniels had only completed his first day of the third grade. Chaney is facing murder and attempted murder charges, along with a charge of lewd acts with a child under the age 14.

 

