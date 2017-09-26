Black Barbie And Ken: Lori Harvey And Christian Combs Modeled In Milan Fashion Week

Dolce and Gabbana presented their Spring/Summer 2018 collection at Milan Fashion Week and there were some very famous celebrity children featured on the runway.

Sean Combs son, Christian Combs and Marjorie Harvey’s daughter, Lori Harvey walked the runway for Dolce and Gabbana. Both have modeled previously. Christian Combs was featured inearlier this year and Lori made her runway debut earlier this year, walking for Dolce and Gabbana in January.

Christian wore a deep purple lame suit while Lori stunned in a strapless lace dress. The bodice on Lori’s dress is beautiful and I could totally see Sean Combs rocking this suit.

Are you guys feeling their runway looks?

DON’T MISS:

#NYFWNoir: Harlem Fashion Week Combines The Renaissance And Emerging Designers To New York Fashion Week

#NYFWNoir: Harlem Fashion Row Celebrates 10 Years Of Amplifying Diversity In Fashion

#NYFWNoir: Kim Kardashian Wears Laquan Smith To Day One Of New York Fashion Week