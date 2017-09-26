Lifestyle
Black Barbie And Ken: Lori Harvey And Christian Combs Modeled In Milan Fashion Week

Dolce and Gabbana presented their Spring/Summer 2018 collection at Milan Fashion Week and there were some very famous celebrity children featured on the runway.

Sean Combs son, Christian Combs and Marjorie Harvey’s daughter, Lori Harvey walked the runway for Dolce and Gabbana. Both have modeled previously. Christian Combs was featured in L’Uomo Vogue earlier this year and Lori made her runway debut earlier this year, walking for Dolce and Gabbana in January.

Christian wore a deep purple lame suit while Lori stunned in a strapless lace dress. The bodice on Lori’s dress is beautiful and I could totally see Sean Combs rocking this suit.

Are you guys feeling their runway looks?

Premiere Of EuropaCorp And STX Entertainment's 'Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets' - Arrivals

LET'S MAKEUP: 25 Photos Of Fenty Beauty On Black Women

LET'S MAKEUP: 25 Photos Of Fenty Beauty On Black Women

Rihanna's new makeup line Fenty Beauty has shoot other makeup retailers and encouraging the market to have more diversified foundations and product offerings across shades. Here are 25 photos of Fenty Beauty in action. Get into this flawless foundation, haute highlight, and more. You'll want to run out to Sephora and buy it all!

