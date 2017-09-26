Nike Takes A Knee

Nike is the first company to take a public stand about President Trump’s thoughts on the NFL players protest. In a short statement, Nike said, “Nike supports athletes and their right to freedom of expression on issues that are of great importance to our society.” They didn’t come out and say that they support the protest but the players which is bigger than any other NFL sponsor has done so far.

Under Armour did send out a tweet on Saturday saying the company “stands for the flag and by our Athletes for free speech, expression and a unified America.” They are currently standing on the fence about the issue. Other NFL sponsors like Anheuser-Busch InBev, Barclays, Bose, Bridgestone, Campbell’s, FedEx, McDonald’s, Microsoft, Nationwide, Nike, PepsiCo, Ticketmaster, and Visa haven’t said anything yet.

Let’s see what happens next!

