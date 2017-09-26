Noose Hanging In Front Yard Of Georgia Home As Halloween Decoration

In Cobb County, Georgia neighbors are upset about body hanging from a noose in another neighbors front yard as part of Halloween decorations.

The front yard is decorated with tombstones witches, skeletons and a hooded body with its hands and feet tied hanging from a noose.

“I just feel like Halloween is not an excuse to use that kind of symbolism,” says a neighbor who asked to remain unknown.

According to WSB-TV Atlanta, the woman noticed it while out for a walk on Monday, September 25, 2017. Shocked by the decoration, she took a picture and shared it, She was hoping to start a conversation about it as it’s a terrible reminder of lynching in America.

Carl Willis a reporter for WSB-TV went up to the house to see if he could get an answer for the decorations. A man answered saying that it was his roommates. He gave information to contact his roommate but nobody answered any calls.

The anonymous neighbor was afraid to go up and ask saying, “What’s even scarier is people are going to ask, ‘well, did you go up and ask them?’” She continued, “I felt scared to go to their front door because I don’t know what kind of people live in that household.”

Other neighbors commented saying they didn’t see the problem with the decoration.

“This is 2017. We need to change it, and if that is your typical Halloween decoration, then it’s absolutely not okay,” she said. “It was not okay when we did it back in the day, and it’s not okay now.”

When Willis returned to the house for a response the decoration was taken down.

Click here to watch the video.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: