Morning Minute: Who Has Trump Declared War With?

09/26/17- North Korea foreign minister claimed that Trump declared war on them yesterday and they are ready to shot down any U.S. planes. B that’s not true. Trump’s declared war with Black people, gay people, Mexicans, journalists, Jemele Hill, Steph Curry, Puerto Rico and so much more!

