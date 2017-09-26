TJMS
Home > TJMS

Miko Grimes: ‘It’s No Longer About Police Brutality. It’s Now About Getting Back At Him.’

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment


Since President Trump’s remarks on the NFL, the world of sports has protested non-stop against him.

Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Miko Grimes wife of NFL player Brent Grimes and host of the podcast iHeart Miko Grimes a sports talk show. They discuss athletes kneeling during the National Anthem.

“I just said he’s now starting to say things that he normally says in private. He’s said way worse things, so I’m not surprised,” says Grimes

Trump has not only insulted the NFL but he’s also changed the focus of the protest. “Now the narrative has changed. It’s no longer about police brutality. It’s now about getting back at him.”

Grimes husband Brent Grimes has not knelt during the games. She says, “Brent is a very quiet public person. He doesn’t even do interviews at all after the games. He doesn’t have a love or trust for the media. I personally feel that he wouldn’t do it simply because of the media. Brent does things behind the scenes. He doesn’t want people to know what he does.”

Grimes podcast gives an insider look at sports. Having her husband in the NFL also gives her an inside look at what’s really going on in the locker room.

“A lot of these players want to take a stand. It’s not even about kneeling all the time. They are afraid because these owners tell them that they will lose their jobs. They have no freedom of speech in the NFL. An NFL player can get cut and not get a check the next day,” explains Grimes.

Unlike the NBA, if players want to leave the team they have to be paid 100% of their earnings at once.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Miko Grimes: ‘It’s No Longer About Police Brutality. It’s Now About Getting Back At Him.’

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Best Summer Movies & Shows From Summer…
 3 hours ago
09.26.17
FOX's 'American Idol' Finale For The Farewell Season - Show
Jordin Sparks Makes Her Own Statement While Singing…
 5 hours ago
09.26.17
Wendy Williams Rings The NASDAQ Opening Bell - August 25, 2010
How you doin’ Wendy: Rumors Hubby Has a…
 5 hours ago
09.26.17
Wendy Williams Birthday Party at Tens
Wendy Williams On Cheating Scandal: “I Stand By…
 5 hours ago
09.26.17
The Rise Of Cardi B, Our Favorite ‘Round…
 1 day ago
09.25.17
2017 Summer TCA Tour - Disney ABC Television Group - Arrivals
We Love Her! Check Out Vogue’s 73 Questions…
 1 day ago
09.25.17
Tamar Braxton
New Music: Tamar Delivers Another single “Blind”From Upcoming…
 1 day ago
09.25.17
12th Annual MusiCares MAP Fund Tribute Concert - Show
Tamar Braxton Says She’s Leaving Music To Protect…
 1 day ago
09.25.17
49 & Fine: Will Smith’s Best Suited Red…
 1 day ago
09.25.17
The Top 20 TV Shows Black Women Watch…
 2 days ago
09.24.17
Stevie Wonder takes both knees ‘for America’ after…
 2 days ago
09.24.17
MoCADA 2nd Annual Masquerade Ball
Maxwell, Jennifer Lopez Plead For People To Assist…
 4 days ago
09.22.17
Italy - Amfar's Inaugural Milan Fashion Week Event - Arrivals
Janet Jackson Was Out With Baby Eissa And…
 4 days ago
09.22.17
Neflix’s ‘Def Comedy Jam 25’ Trailer Is Here…And…
 5 days ago
09.22.17
Photos