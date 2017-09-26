Miko Grimes: ‘It’s No Longer About Police Brutality. It’s Now About Getting Back At Him.’

Your browser does not support iframes.

Since President Trump’s remarks on the NFL, the world of sports has protested non-stop against him.

Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Miko Grimes wife of NFL player Brent Grimes and host of the podcast iHeart Miko Grimes a sports talk show. They discuss athletes kneeling during the National Anthem.

“I just said he’s now starting to say things that he normally says in private. He’s said way worse things, so I’m not surprised,” says Grimes

Trump has not only insulted the NFL but he’s also changed the focus of the protest. “Now the narrative has changed. It’s no longer about police brutality. It’s now about getting back at him.”

Grimes husband Brent Grimes has not knelt during the games. She says, “Brent is a very quiet public person. He doesn’t even do interviews at all after the games. He doesn’t have a love or trust for the media. I personally feel that he wouldn’t do it simply because of the media. Brent does things behind the scenes. He doesn’t want people to know what he does.”

Grimes podcast gives an insider look at sports. Having her husband in the NFL also gives her an inside look at what’s really going on in the locker room.

“A lot of these players want to take a stand. It’s not even about kneeling all the time. They are afraid because these owners tell them that they will lose their jobs. They have no freedom of speech in the NFL. An NFL player can get cut and not get a check the next day,” explains Grimes.

Unlike the NBA, if players want to leave the team they have to be paid 100% of their earnings at once.

