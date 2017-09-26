Lifestyle
Report: Bambi & Lil Scrappy Got Married

Did Scrappy and Bambi run away and get hitched?

Foxy NC staff
Source: Prince Williams / Getty


Lil Scrappy and his lady love Bambi have reportedly tied the knot!

The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta couple, who have gone through more breakups and makeups than we can count have decided to make it official! According to The Jasmine Brand, the Bambi and Scrappy eloped a few weeks ago because they wanted a moment that was just for them.

“They wanted to get married quietly, away from the cameras and the public. They’re so in love. It’s really just about them and nobody else.”

Supposedly, Momma Dee was the only one who knew they jumped the broom until this weekend, when they told their loved ones the good news.

Neither Bambi nor Scrappy have confirmed the reports at this time. However, both Bambi and Scrappy seem to be rocking the appropriate bands on the left ring fingers in their posts on Instagram.

It’s possible that fans may simply have to wait until the next season of LHHATL to find out if the reports are true.

