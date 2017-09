Huggy Lowdown: Dotard & Disrespectful!

Your browser does not support iframes.

09/25/17- How can this man cause so much mayhem in a matter of minutes! Trump took that campaign rally and made it all about himself criticizing the NFL. But Ray Lewis was repenting this weekend when he took a knee. If Stevie Wonder can take two knees then why not everybody else!

Members of the Ravens and Jaguars kneeled during the national anthem in response to Trump tweets including Terrell Suggs and Ray Lewis. pic.twitter.com/fGrfIoRtdz — Jessie 🇰🇪 (@JMKTV) September 24, 2017

