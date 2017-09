About The Weekend: Tell Me About That Wine!

Your browser does not support iframes.

09/25/17- Mr. Tavi Woods found an old unopened bottle of Boone’s Farm Strawberry Hill wine just in time for his high school’s all class reunion. “Yes I did, let me tell how I find it. Man, I was looking for my yearbook picture. I found it in a box of my high school stuff. It was good,” said Woods. He added, “I was in my house by myself.” He got it in!

