Tamar Braxton Says She’s Leaving Music To Protect Her Marriage

Tamar Braxton has a new album dropping this week and she says it will be her last.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the singer said, “There’s a lot of things that are going on in my relationship and me being close to this music industry, and whatever I can do to eliminate all of the stress and problems off of my relationship, I would rather do that.”

#TamarBraxton says “Bluebird of Happiness” will be her last album and that she’s trying to save her marriage. A post shared by 100.3 WRNB (@rnbphilly) on Sep 25, 2017 at 7:05am PDT

“This is just my job,” she says of her career, according to ET. “When I go home, that’s my home. I always want to keep my home a sanctuary and somewhere safe. Not just for me, but for my husband and my kid.”

"The Makings of You" – BlueBird of Happiness available THIS Friday. 9.29.17 🐦🐦🐦🐦🐦🐦 A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on Sep 25, 2017 at 7:23am PDT

