Tamar Braxton Says She's Leaving Music To Protect Her Marriage

Karen Clark
12th Annual MusiCares MAP Fund Tribute Concert - Show

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Tamar Braxton has a new album dropping this week and she says it will be her last.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the singer said, “There’s a lot of things that are going on in my relationship and me being close to this music industry, and whatever I can do to eliminate all of the stress and problems off of my relationship, I would rather do that.”

 

 

“This is just my job,” she says of her career, according to ET. “When I go home, that’s my home. I always want to keep my home a sanctuary and somewhere safe. Not just for me, but for my husband and my kid.”

 

Tamar Braxon

BMM 2016
