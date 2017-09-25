Tamar Braxton Says She’s Leaving Music To Protect Her Marriage

Tamar Braxton has a new album dropping this week and she says it will be her last.
In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the singer said, “There’s a lot of things that are going on in my relationship and me being close to this music industry, and whatever I can do to eliminate all of the stress and problems off of my relationship, I would rather do that.”
“This is just my job,” she says of her career, according to ET. “When I go home, that’s my home. I always want to keep my home a sanctuary and somewhere safe. Not just for me, but for my husband and my kid.”
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – Add Yours