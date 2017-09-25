TJMS
Top Of The Morning: It's A Strange Morning In America Today

Foxy NC staff
09/25/17- Arsenio says it’s a strange morning today. He was on the plane with Sherri Shepherd and they had the best nights sleep on the flight! On top of that, He saw Sherri sell one of her wigs to the flight attendant! But the weekends’ events with Trump’s criticism of the NFL and the sports world response really made some mixed feelings.

 

BMM 2016
Photos