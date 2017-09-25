Top Of The Morning: It’s A Strange Morning In America Today

Your browser does not support iframes.

09/25/17- Arsenio says it’s a strange morning today. He was on the plane with Sherri Shepherd and they had the best nights sleep on the flight! On top of that, He saw Sherri sell one of her wigs to the flight attendant! But the weekends’ events with Trump’s criticism of the NFL and the sports world response really made some mixed feelings.

…NFL attendance and ratings are WAY DOWN. Boring games yes, but many stay away because they love our country. League should back U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

"It’s not about dividing. We as American people need to come together even stronger.” — @KingJames responds to @realDonaldTrump’s comments. pic.twitter.com/UHpzXpb42K — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) September 23, 2017

