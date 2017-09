Stevie Wonder takes both knees ‘for America’ after Trump NFL remarks

Before performing a medley of his greatest hits like “Higher Ground,” “Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours,” and “Overjoyed,” Stevie Wonder made a passionate speech about unity at the Global Citizen Festival last night. Wonder and his son Kwame Morris took to both knees showing solidarity with NFL players criticized by Donald Trump hours earlier.

Must Read:

LeBron James Calls Trump A ‘Bum,’ Reminds Him That Stephen Curry Never Wanted To Visit The White House In The First Place

Rep. Maxine Waters Demands Supporters Help Her Impeach Donald Trump

Former NFL Player Who Doesn’t ‘Like Black Women’ Claims Racist White Ex-GF Beat Him And Called Him N-Word

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: